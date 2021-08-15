Cancel
MLB

Nats RHP Joe Ross has partial tear in elbow ligament

By Field Level Media
 7 days ago

Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Ross, 28, is 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) this season. He has struck out 109 batters and walked 34 in 108 innings.

