New Student Convocation postponed, FallFest canceled due to inclement weather
New Student Convocation has been postponed and FallFest has been canceled due to forecasted severe inclement weather Sunday evening. New Student Convocation — an event for first-years, sophomores and transfer students — will now be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Kenan Stadium, according to a campus announcement from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz's office. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday.www.dailytarheel.com
