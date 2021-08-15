Cancel
AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

By Dee Baugher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

