U2 Frontman Bono Makes Surprise Appearance at Sarajevo Film Festival

The Bentonville Film Festival is one of the most progressive in the world, understanding that elevating different voices changes the artistic landscape for the better. This year’s edition just wrapped yesterday, and included a program of which 71% of the projects were directed by women, 75% by people that are BIPOC or AAPI, and 87% featuring a female lead. Like a lot of regional festivals, most of their program premiered at other events like Tribeca or international fests, and this year’s edition had a robust virtual program yet again, which allowed me to check out some of the offerings. Overall, I found a truly diverse slate of films, the best of which centered stories that we don’t hear every day, opening up the cinematic conversation in ways that helps everyone find their voice. These are the three standouts: