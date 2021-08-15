See Brandi Carlile Play Soundgarden Classics With Surviving Members at the Gorge

Before discussing country-rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson’s so-called final album, it’s best to clear up a few things. When most think of the last 20 years of Wanda Jackson’s career, and her return to secular music after a decade doing songs of praise, it is often more in consideration of the producers and collaborators who aided and abetted her mission to raise hell. The latest of these is the just-released “Encore,” produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna and released on their Blackheart label in partnership with Nashville’s Big Machine.