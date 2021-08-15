Cancel
See Brandi Carlile Play Soundgarden Classics With Surviving Members at the Gorge

By Daniel Kreps
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile reunited with the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a pair of the band’s classics during her gig Saturday at George, Washington’s the Gorge. Joined by guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, an exuberant Carlile and her band delivered renditions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” the two songs that featured on her Record Store Day 2020 EP A Rooster Says EP that also featured the Soundgarden trio. The appearance also marked the members’ first performance together in their home state since Cornell’s death.

Musicwers.org

Pick of the Week: Brandi Carlile, Right on Time

Brandi Carlile is back and better than ever with her new song “Right On Time”. The last release from the artist was her collaborative record with The. Forgive You is now more than three years old. Carlile has been settling into. her life as a full-time mom with two young...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile To Bring Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ to Carnegie Hall

Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will perform Joni Mitchell’s entire 1971 album, Blue on stage at Carnegie Hall on November 6. The highly-anticipated event follows a 2019 sold-out show at Disney Hall in Los Angeles. Mitchell, who has had Carlile as a frequent guest at her home in her retirement, attended the concert, along with artist friends and admirers like Elton John. The two beloved acts met at a 75th birthday tribute gig for Mitchell and have become close friends since. Carlile—who recently released her memoir, Broken Horses—penned the liner notes for the 50th-anniversary release of Blue.
MusicAndroid Central

How to watch Brandi Carlile gorge live stream from anywhere

In advance of her upcoming album "In These Silent Days", Brandi Carlile is returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for a special one-night-only event — Echoes Through The Canyon. Fans won't need to hop on a plane to George, Washington to catch the set though as the entire show is set to be streamed live online to fans from across the globe.
Musictheprp.com

Watch Soundgarden Members Join Brandi Carlile Onstage For “Black Hole Sun” & “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” Covers

Brandi Carlile was joined onstage by three Soundgarden members during her show at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA this past Saturday, August 14th. Joining her onstage from the aforementioned grunge legends were the band’s guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist/vocalist Ben Shepherd and drummer/vocalist Matt Cameron. Together they performed covers of Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed“.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Kirk Hammett Remembers Kurt Cobain as a Big Metallica Fan

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently recalled hanging out with the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain "quite a bit" before the grunge icon's 1994 death. On top of that, Hammett said Cobain was a big Metallica fan. But did Metallica's pioneering ascent to popularity as a heavy metal act help pave...
Portland, MESun-Journal

Brandi Carlile concert at Thompson’s Point postponed until Aug. 27

Tonight’s sold-out Brandi Carlile concert at Thompson’s Point in Portland has been postponed for a week because the singer-songwriter isn’t feeling well enough to perform. In a short Twitter post Friday afternoon, Carlile said she woke up Friday morning feeling “horribly sick” and realized she could not perform this weekend....
goodmenproject.com

Chris Cornell: ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’

The late Chris Cornell wrapped himself in the honesty of his work, having carved a legacy as a poet of latter-day Grunge. Together with guitarists Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto (and a bit later, drummer Matt Cameron), Cornell founded Soundgarden, an outfit determined to return rock from stadiums to the honesty of it’s most primordial form.
MusicThe Day

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament on his new album

When the pandemic hit, Pearl Jam was ahead of the curve. On the cusp of releasing its electrifying new album "Gigaton," the Seattle juggernaut became one of the first major acts to halt tour plans as the coronavirus rippled through its own community. Bassist Jeff Ament, who splits his time...
Musicseattlepi.com

Wanda Jackson and Producer Joan Jett on the Rockabilly Queen's 'Encore' - and Whether It's Really the End of the Road

Before discussing country-rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson’s so-called final album, it’s best to clear up a few things. When most think of the last 20 years of Wanda Jackson’s career, and her return to secular music after a decade doing songs of praise, it is often more in consideration of the producers and collaborators who aided and abetted her mission to raise hell. The latest of these is the just-released “Encore,” produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna and released on their Blackheart label in partnership with Nashville’s Big Machine.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

See Sleater-Kinney Join Wilco for 'A Shot In The Arm' Performance

During their co-headlining tour last night, Sleater-Kinney joined Wilco onstage for an electric performance of “A Shot In The Arm.”. The bands performed the evocative song from Wilco’s third studio album Summerteeth together following some weather-related delays at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Wilco and Sleater-Kinney’s latest concert is part of their latest North American trek, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.
Canandaigua, NYlivemusicblog.com

PHOTO RECAP: Brandi Carlile @ CMAC, Canandaigua, NY 7.24.21

Brandi Carlile is the middle of a tour and gearing up to release her new album, In These Silent Days, out on October 1st. Our friend Brian Ferguson of BUT I WAS THERE photography recently caught one of the shows and brought back this gallery from the CMAC Canandaigua, NY stop on the tour.
Musickosu.org

Joy Oladokun: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Clad in a denim jacket, Joy Oladokun...
Musicrock947.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
Pittsburgh, PAEllwood City Ledger

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer deliver epic PNC Park concert

PITTSBURGH — They played with relentless pace and reaffirming purpose. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer delivered an epic concert Thursday to a PNC Park throng that craved one. An alarming number of hands lifted skyward when Kevin Bivona, lead guitarist for the night's wonderful opening act, The Interruptors,...
Musicalbumism.com

Pearl Jam’s Debut Album ‘Ten’ Turns 30 | Anniversary Retrospective

Happy 30th Anniversary to Pearl Jam’s Debut Album Ten, originally released August 27, 1991. From the perils of tragedy came one of rock music’s most auspicious debut albums. Thirty years ago, Pearl Jam’s Ten originated in Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament’s final stage of grief: acceptance. Heroin, the effects of...
MusicNME

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder shares reverent cover of R.E.M.’s ‘Drive’

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder has shared a new cover of R.E.M.‘s 1992 track ‘Drive’ – you can listen to it below. The reworking of the lead single from R.E.M.’s eighth studio album, ‘Automatic For The People’, features on the soundtrack for Flag Day, a new crime drama directed by Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn.

