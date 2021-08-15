Cancel
Tamarack Fire in Alpine County Updates for Sunday, August 15, 2021

goldrushcam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: Maps represent approximate information. August 15, 2021 - Current Situation: Total containment remains at 82%. The strategy for this fire continues to be full suppression using a combination of containment in Divisions K, O and Q and confinement in Division A. Helicopters will continue to support firefighters in Div A with buckets of water on hot spots as needed. The East suppression group completed its operations yesterday. The West suppression group continues to remove hazard trees from the Pleasant Valley Road and Thornburg Canyon. Hazard trees are fire-damaged and likely to fall on a road or developed sites. These trees pose a significant hazard to firefighter and public safety, road systems and infrastructure.

