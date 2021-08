A Polish regional council has voted to re-affirm its status as an “LGBT-free zone” despite the EU threatening to remove billions of euros in funding.The council of Malopolska – a southern region of Poland which includes the country’s second city Krakow and 3.4 million citizens – passed a resolution in 2019 which declared itself an “LGBT-free” region.This prompted a rebuke by the European Commission, which sent a letter to the council demanding it revoked the resolution by the middle of September. If it did not, it could lose the more than €2.5bn (about £2.1bn) in funding it receives from the...