Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Updates Dixie Fire Property Owners
August 15, 2021 - The Plumas County Sheriff's Office reports we have activated a process for property owners who have affected structures to be placed on a list for us to contact once the area has been rendered safe. This escort process will ONLY be for property owners who have affected structures in the Indian Valley, Greenville, Canyon Dam, West Shore, greater Chester area, and Warner Valley. This is like the escort we provided to Indian Falls residents.goldrushcam.com
