NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Portions of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will be suspended on Sunday when Hurricane Henri arrives in the Tri-State Area. The MTA announced there will be no LIRR service east of Patchogue on the Montauk Branch or to and from Greenpoint. Service on the entire New Haven Line and the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line will also be suspended. “Metro-North territory is particularly vulnerable to high winds due to trees and overhead power wires,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. “We strongly advise customers to avoid unnecessary travel if possible. Our workforce will be out working to enable...