8 takeaways from Rams' preseason loss to Chargers

Week 1 of the preseason is in the books for the Los Angeles Rams after they suffered a 13-6 loss to the Chargers on Saturday night. It was a decent performance by the defense, but the offense couldn’t get anything going, scoring just one touchdown and missing a field goal.

There’s a lot for the Rams to build off of, with plenty of room for improvement from the backups. None of the Rams’ starters played, so there’s no reason to panic about the score line.

Here are eight things we learned from the loss.

1

Backup offensive line needs work

It was tough to evaluate much of what the offense did because the protection and run blocking wasn’t great. That’s to be expected with just about every backup offensive line during the preseason, but there’s a clear drop-off from the Rams’ starters to their second-team unit. The running backs had very little room to work, with defenders slipping into the backfield more often than you’d like to see.

Bobby Evans had trouble at right guard in the 30 snaps he played, and Chandler Brewer didn’t do enough to impress. Tremayne Anchrum was a bright spot up front, moving around the line to show off his versatility. But the Rams have to hope they don’t suffer any injuries to their starting O-line.

2

Tough decisions loom on defensive line

The Rams have good depth along their defensive front, which is a good problem for the coaching staff and front office. But at the same time, there will be some difficult decisions to make when it comes to trimming the roster down to 53 players.

Jonah Williams and Eric Banks each had sacks, and George Silvanic made two tackles in 25 snaps played. Bobby Brown only played 15 snaps so his time was limited, but the emergence of Banks and Williams was encouraging to see. If they can keep it up in the next two weeks, they might be tough to cut.

3

Plenty of options in the return game

Raymond Calais showed plenty of juice in the return game, taking one punt back 46 yards down the left side. He also had another long return called back due to a penalty, but that doesn’t take away the fact that he looked more than comfortable returning punts on Saturday night.

The same goes for Tutu Atwell, who had a 20-yard return nullified by a penalty, as well. The Rams should feel good about either player being their punt returner, but as if that’s not enough, Otis Anderson Jr. returned a punt 15 yards, too. Having options is great, especially when each of those options looks good in their first preseason game.

4

Bryce Perkins may not clear waivers if cut

The Rams have Matthew Stafford and John Wolford at quarterback. They don’t need more than that unless an injury occurs to one of them. That’s bad news for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges, who are fighting to make the team.

It’s unlikely the Rams will carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, so in a best-case scenario, they’re battling for a spot on the practice squad. Perkins may not make it there, however, which is a good thing for him.

Perkins looked comfortable and confident against the Chargers, making plays through the air and with his legs – including a spectacular hurdle over a defender. If the Rams cut him, he may not make it through waivers, which he would have to do in order to make it onto the practice squad.

5

Rams don’t need a veteran running back … yet

McVay said after Cam Akers’ injury occurred that the Rams didn’t plan to sign a veteran running back because they liked what they had in Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais. That trio did nothing on Saturday night that should change McVay’s mind. With little running room to work with, they each displayed the ability to make defenders miss and pick up yardage.

Jones had a nice 8-yard run and totaled 21 yards on seven carries, which is admittedly not an eye-popping stat line. Funk gained 12 yards on five carries, but his run on fourth-and-short was impressive and displayed good elusiveness. Calais carried the ball seven times and had 14 carries, but he made a couple of defenders miss on his runs and made the most of what he had blocking-wise.

With better blocking up front, the running backs likely would’ve had a much better performance.

6

Jacob Harris will carve out a role this season

Harris got off to a great start in the preseason with four catches for 43 yards, leading the team in both departments. He nearly hauled in a 25-yard touchdown catch, too, but was just out of bounds. The Rams also ran a goal line fade that fell incomplete, giving the rookie tight end plenty of opportunities.

Obviously it’s only the preseason, but Harris looks the part of an NFL player. He showed good speed and hands when targeted, and he proved difficult to get on the ground. It might take a little while, but Harris will have a role this season, whether it’s as the No. 2 or 3 tight end, or as a red zone specialist thanks to his size and catch radius.

7

Johnny Hekker has some competition

Hekker is in line to be the Rams’ punter once again this season, but he’ll have to hold off Corey Bojorquez in order to keep his job. Hekker punted twice for 91 yards, with a long of 48 yards, but one of his punts went into the end zone for a touchback. Bojorquez punted twice for 86 yards with a long of 52, pinning his other 34-yard punt inside the 20.

Neither player separated himself from the other on Saturday night, but there appears to be a competition brewing at punter. Hekker didn’t finish last season in the best form, which likely led to the Rams signing Bojorquez. So he’ll have to be sharp the rest of the preseason if he’s to remain the highest-paid punter in football.

8

Justin Lawler might be Rams’ 3rd or 4th edge rusher

Leonard Floyd will be one starter at outside linebacker. Justin Hollins will probably be the other. After that, there’s plenty to be decided. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is up there as a key player. Terrell Lewis will be too when he’s healthy. But Lawler has a chance to be the Rams’ third or fourth edge rusher after standing out Saturday night.

He had five tackles and two quarterback hits to go along with a tackle for a loss, proving to be the Rams’ best player on the field against the Chargers. He should have all but locked up a roster spot with that performance and might just be Floyd’s primary backup at left outside linebacker.