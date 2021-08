We’ve hit the road for a summer staycation. Join us on our one-tank trip to Los Olivos!. Hidden in the hills of California’s Central Coast just up the way from Santa Barbara, Stolpman has been making some of the best wines in California. They are committed to conscious farming, dry farming, and sustainable employment. In the winery, they opt for native fermentation and minimal manipulation. Try their Estate wines, or their So Fresh (light, refreshing) or La Cuadrilla (100% of profits goes back to the workers) label wines. Additionally, the Combe label wines were a collaboration with famed Rajat Parr and worth a try!