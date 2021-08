In response to a headline in the Aug. 12 edition of The Daily Local that says “CRT Debate Intensifies in West Chester” I would say only that “no it doesn’t.”. There is no debate about Critical Race Theory. It is not being taught in local schools. In fact, it is not being taught anywhere. It is a theory designed to show how racism has been woven into the fabric of our society since before 1776 and it offers some guidance on how to respond. But, it is not a curriculum.