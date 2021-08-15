Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Opinion: The UFC should go to its roots for their heavyweight dilemma

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to their short-sighted insistence on sticking Derrick Lewis into the main event of UFC 265 in Houston, the UFC appears to have created quite the conundrum. Even though the reigning champion, Francis Ngannou, hasn’t been on the shelf with injury or some sort of monetary dispute, the UFC decided to create an interim champion anyway, those shoes being filled by Cyril Gane when he defeated Lewis. Now, they have two champions when there is no logical reason for two champions. It’s a place that the UFC has put themselves in before, years ago, and came out on top by making a nod toward their roots.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Ngannou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dilemma#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones ‘Rejects’ Huge UFC Return Offer

Mike Winklejohn, the coach of the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones coach reckons that ‘Bones’ is not interested to clash with Stipe Miocic in his heavyweight debut. Mike Winklejohn reveals why Jon Jones would not take on Stipe Miocic. Winklejohn recently spoke to Submission Radio and the JacksonWink...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
UFCMMAmania.com

New UFC interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane happy with ‘masterclass’ win over Lewis at UFC 265

Coming off a technical — but not particularly spectacular — five-round decision win over Alexander Volkov in June 2020, there were some serious questions as to whether Ciryl Gane could hang with a one-punch killer like Derrick Lewis. At UFC 265, which took place last night (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Gane put those questions to rest, out-maneuvering Derrick Lewis for two rounds before putting the hurt on him, finishing the fight via some relentless ground-and-pound 4:11 into round three (watch highlights).
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tecia Torres ‘Hospitalization’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

UFC strawweight fighter Tecia Torres had previously suffered an injury during her fight with Angela Hill at UFC 265. He had taken to her social media account to let her fans that during the second round of the fight, she felt that she had broken my hand. She had kept fighting because that is what she believes fighters do but it turns out it got worse,
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Amanda Nunes are two of the most legendary mixed martial artists in their respective classes and during a recent press conference for Khabib’s Eagle Fight Championship upcoming event, EFC 38, Nurmagomedov was asked about the state of Women’s MMA and another top female MMA star – Valentina Shevchenko. Khabib called this top UFC star a ‘scared chicken’ in this recent video.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor unloads on Dustin Poirier for sharing unflattering photo: “I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s.”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Dustin Poirier Sunday evening, this after ‘The Diamond’ shared an unflattering photo of the Irishman on social media. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) have been at each others throats ever since their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended due to doctors stoppage after ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg.
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Bisping warns Conor McGregor: Daniel Cormier would ‘murder’ and ‘pull you limb from limb’

Conor McGregor has been on a social media rampage as of late. His most recent target: fellow ex-double champ Daniel Cormier. “The Notorious” seemingly took offense to DC’s previous comments saying his recent behavior could be a “cry for help.” That led to the Irishman posting this (now deleted) tweet about Cormier, which the ESPN analyst responded by urging McGregor to stop worrying about him and to “get off the internet.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Reveals Conor McGregor Alcohol Check

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Francis Ngannou Talks Recent Treatment From UFC: "Sometimes I’m Not Even Sure If I’m Really The Champ Or Not"

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou feels disrespected by the way he's been treated recently from the promotion. Ngannou spoke with GQ's Tyler R. Tynes about his feelings on the UFC's decision to host an interim title fight between Cyril Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas this month, just five months after he won the title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Comments / 0

Community Policy