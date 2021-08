I know, I know, you’re thinking the same thing, “Who has EVEN HEARD of this record.” That answer is easy, David Rush. If you’re unfamiliar with David Rush, he’s nothing new to this blog. The last time we brought him to your attention he was setting a record for sucking lemon juice through a straw the fastest. Apparently there’s not much going on in David’s home state of Idaho as each week he tries to break another record. He’s now got more than 200 to his credit. This latest involves balancing the most rolls of toilet paper on his head. The previous record? 57. How’d he do?