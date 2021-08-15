Back to school giveaway at the Martha Mitchell Community Center

University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt has partnered with Erie County Legislator April Baskin, American Medical Response, Sharp Image, and KeyBank to provide City of Buffalo students with bookbags filled with school supplies.

Six hundred families will be provided with backpacks, school supplies, masks, and haircuts.

The event will be held Sunday, August 15 at the Martha Mitchell Community Center located at 175 Oakmont Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m.

"The Back to School Giveaway will provide families the essentials they need and relieves the pressure for struggling families. This event also puts the children we are helping on an even playing field with their schoolmates. Now they have a chance to succeed," says University District Council Member Wyatt.

This event will follow CDC Guidelines. Everyone that attends this event must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Also, American Medical Response will be offering free EMT training and is currently accepting applications for their fall academy.

Below are the program details: