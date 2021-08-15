Murder, mayhem and in-laws: Purposeful conditional bequests
Don’t let the grave stop you from harassing a boorish in-law. Texas thinks it is a fine idea. It is completely legal to write your will in such a way that your daughter does not receive her inheritance until after she has divorced her husband, or he has died. It does not matter that your will could give the impression that the husband is a worthless or profligate husband who would otherwise squander her inheritance. He probably is.www.dallasnews.com
