In a video broadcast this week, Beebe Healthcare COVID-19 Medical Director Dr. William Chasanov minced no words when discussing the advantages of getting vaccinated. “The best way to avoid having to get treatment for COVID-19 – which could involve the hospital, the intensive care unit, and the possibility of needing a machine to help you breathe – is to not get the disease. Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent yourself from getting COVID-19 and the most effective way to decrease your chances of getting ill if you do get the disease.”