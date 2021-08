The Devil’s Knob Complex of Fires, on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Service, has grown by over 1,200 acres. An update from Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 said control lines on the west side of the Big Hamlin Fire are holding well. Firefighters are working on options for primary and alternate lines and expect to make additional progress on the west flank over the next several days. Fire crews are looking for additional lines on the south and southeast flank, working off the primary road system, and plan to conduct burnout operations on the south flank. A small spot fire was contained on the north side.