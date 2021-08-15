Cancel
Environment

Sunday Morning Tropics Update- FRED, GRACE, and Another Disturbance…

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 10:30 PM Sunday- Yesterday, Fred’s center was dislocated after moving over the rough terrain of Cuba and it was downgraded to just remnants. This morning, the Hurricane Hunters flew back into the storm and found a low pressure center. With wind speeds at 40 mph, Fred has been declared a Tropical Storm once again. However, it is still looking disorganized, with all the convection on the eastern side. Fred is moving slowly towards the NNW. The track has shifted slightly more to the east, but an Alabama landfall is still possible. It should reach the coastline of either Alabama and Florida late Monday night. Fred is still not expected to reach hurricane status, and should remain as a fairly weak tropical storm. We will see impacts from Fred Monday and Tuesday, but fortunately, the worst of the storm will be to our west. More details in your full forecast on the main weather tab.

Sunday morning Henri update

As of 9AM, Henri is now a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65MPH and gusts to 90MPH. The storm is still 70 miles to the south of Providence and moving northward at 16MPH. It is looking even more likely that landfall will happen along the RI border by early afternoon.
Sunny Start to the Work Week!

As of 6:30 PM Sunday- A few storms and showers are spreading through the CSRA this evening, and more are expected later on. Some of these storms could see very heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes, however the chance for them to become severe is fairly low. Temperatures tonight, much like the last few days, should stay in the low to mid 70s around 74 and 73.

