Harold Fasching

Harold Norbert Fasching, age 81, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota, with inurnment at Holy Trinity Columbarium in Winsted, Minnesota. Military Rites will be provided by American Legion Post 407. Visitation will be at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, Minnesota, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Further visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are with the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.