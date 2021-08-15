How to Watch ‘Heels’ Season 1 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Roku is doing its best to hype up its original content by offering 23 shows now available for free on the Roku Channel. Roku launched their original series of programming earlier this year in May, making it yet another contender in the ring of major networks that are trying to create original content exclusive to their streaming platforms and brand name. Other major players involved in this game right now are IMDb TV (partnered with Amazon Prime video), Paramount+ (partnered with CBS), Netflix, and AppleTV+, among others. As more consumers continue to "cut the cord" and watch most of their entertainment via the internet - as opposed to regular cable TV - networks are scrambling to carve out a piece of this new pie for themselves so that they don't get left behind.