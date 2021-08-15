How to Watch ‘Heels’ Season 1 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The highly-anticipated Michael Waldron project Heels debuts on Starz this Sunday, August 15. The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) as two brothers who act as opposite sides of the wrestling coin — one face (good guy) and one heel (bad guy) — as they vie for their deceased father's promotion and fight for a shot at the national spotlight.
