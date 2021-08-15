Cancel
Massachusetts State

Officers Assigned to District A-1 (Downtown Boston), with the help of the Massachusetts State Police, Make Firearm Arrest Following Shots Fired Near Bedford Street.

Cover picture for the articleAt about 2:20 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, Officers assigned to District A1(Downtown Boston) heard shots fired in the area of Kingston Street and Bedford Street. Officers from District A1, along with the Massachusetts State Police, arrested Leon Edmonds, 23, of Roxbury. Officers assigned to District A1 were called to...

