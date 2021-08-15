Cancel
Congress & Courts

Liz Cheney Warns Terrorist Groups Will Be 'Fed New Soldiers' as Taliban Unlock Jails

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"Terrorist groups globally will in fact be fed new soldiers in their war on terror from those prisons," the Republican lawmaker said Sunday.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Ex-CIA director compares Trump supporters to the Taliban

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden was widely panned for a retweet that signaled he equated President Trump’s supporters in the United States with the Taliban in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Hayden retweeted a split image. The top showed black-clad Islamic militants waving guns and flags from a line of cars...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Democrats trust the Taliban more than their fellow Americans

Now that the Taliban are going door to door, hunting and executing Afghans who worked for the United States, Democrats want everyone to know that conservatives in the U.S. are just as dangerous — or even worse. “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan?...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
K2 Radio

Liz Cheney: Biden Handed Terrorists An Entire Country

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday to discuss fallout from President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The move has been criticized by many in the Republican party. Senator Barrasso stated that 'Biden is showing the world his incompetence and ineptness," in an interview with Fox News. Now, Cheney is saying something similar, stating that Biden's decision put the power back in the hands of the Taliban, which undercuts everything the US Military has been trying to achieve throughout the past 20 years.

