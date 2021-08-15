Time Series From Scratch — Exponential Smoothing Theory and Implementation

Given a spectrally negative Lévy process, we predict, in a $L_1$ sense, the last passage time of the process below zero before an independent exponential time. This optimal prediction problem generalises Baurdoux and Pedraza (2020) where the infinite horizon problem is solved. Using a similar argument as that in Urusov (2005), we show that this optimal prediction problem is equivalent to solving an optimal prediction problem in a finite horizon setting. Surprisingly (unlike the infinite horizon problem) an optimal stopping time is based on a curve that is killed at the moment the mean of the exponential time is reached. That is, an optimal stopping time is the first time the process crosses above a non-negative, continuous and non-increasing curve depending on time. This curve and the value function are characterised as a solution of a system of non-linear integral equations which can be understood as a generalisation of the free boundary equations (see e.g. Peskir and Shiryaev (2006) Chapter IV.14.1) in the presence of jumps. As an example, we calculate numerically such curve in the Brownian motion case and a compound Poisson process with exponential sized jumps perturbed by a Brownian motion.