NFL

6 players to watch in Colts' preseason opener vs. Panthers

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for the preseason opener at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The rosters are far from complete but this is the time where players begin making their cases for roster spots and larger roles. The practices are big for competition but nothing can simulate the real game.

Here are six Colts players to watch during the preseason opener against the Panthers:

QB Jacob Eason

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Getting the start for the Colts on Sunday will be the second-year quarterback in Eason. This will be a big game for the former fourth-round pick who is fighting off rookie Sam Ehlinger (more on him in a minute) for the backup role behind starter Carson Wentz.

Eason has been improving throughout training camp. One thing to keep an eye on will be how long Eason holds onto the ball in the pocket. He has struggled at times during training camp in that phase of the game but has also made some strides.

Doing so in the real game will be a key for Eason on Sunday.

QB Sam Ehlinger

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It wouldn’t be a quarterback competition without the other side. The rookie in Ehligner has been impressive considering he’s a sixth-round pick. Even though Eason was taking all of the first-team reps when Wentz went down, Ehlinger worked his way into the competition.

It will be interesting to see how different the offense might look between Ehlinger and Eason, both of which have vastly different skill sets.

WR Mike Strachan

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The rookie wideout has been making plenty of noise during training camp while working on the outside. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Strachan has shown an intriguing development when it comes to his route running. He still has a long way to go, but this will be our first look at the rookie standout from training camp.

LT rotation

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

We are going to lump these three players together in Will Holden, Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport. All three have seen work with the first-team offense at left tackle during some point of training camp. None of the three have been particularly exciting, but this is where one of them can make a difference. Starter Eric Fisher is still on the PUP list.

DE Ben Banogu

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Banogu has been one of the stars throughout camp and even showed plenty of juice during the joint practices with the Panthers. Building off that momentum will be big for the third-year pass rusher as he looks to continue trending toward a breakout season.

CB Andre Chachere

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Colts are likely to use Chachere at both cornerback and safety on Sunday. The latter position is interesting because there is a chance Chachere winds up winning the third safety spot behind starters Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis. He can continue to make his case on Sunday.

