Tales of Arise, the latest game in the long-running Tales series, is getting a demo on both current and next-gen consoles. On August 18, players will get the chance to play the RPG on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game itself will launch on September 9 in Japan, and on September 10 for everyone else (as well as PC gamers), so even gamers who don’t play the demo won’t have to wait for the game long.