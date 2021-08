It is hard to take entirely seriously a man who wrote a comic opera about his auntie, Tante Simona, a stage hit in 1912. The music fusses more than it fizzes, conjuring an image of a flighty maiden aunt who’d do anything for a flicker of attention. The skill that goes into this score is, judging by the overture recorded here, tremendous. Ernö von Dohnanyi must have known the instruments of the orchestra like the hairs on the back of his hand….