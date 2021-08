SoFi Stadium will host the second preseason game of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:00 PM EDT. The Raiders have beaten the Seattle Seahawks in the opener to a score of 20-7. Las Vegas had an 8-9 overall last year and the team ranked 2nd in the AFC West division. During the preseason opener, Las Vegas made 385 total yards and allowed 194 total yards. The team was led by Nathan Peterman who gave 246 passing yards and one interception. Trey Ragas notched 62 rushing yards with one touchdown. Javin White led the team’s defense with six tackles. The Raiders were pretty solid with their defense last week and if they maintain their play in this game, it would be interesting to watch.