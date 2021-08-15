Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

See Brandi Carlile Play Soundgarden Classics With Surviving Members at the Gorge

By Daniel Kreps
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcaeB_0bSOtPWk00

Brandi Carlile reunited with the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a pair of the band’s classics during her gig Saturday at George, Washington’s the Gorge.

Joined by guitarist Kim Thayil , drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd , an exuberant Carlile and her band delivered renditions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” the two songs that featured on her Record Store Day 2020 EP A Rooster Says EP that also featured the Soundgarden trio. The appearance also marked the members’ first performance together in their home state since Cornell’s death.

Carlile previously performed “Black Hole Sun” alongside Soundgarden and other special guests at the “I Am the Highway” Chris Cornell tribute concert in Los Angeles in January 2019, but Saturday’s show marked the first time she played the Badmotorfinger standout “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” live with members of Soundgarden; the Seattle Times writes that the Badmotorfinger standout was a staple of Carlile’s set in her Seattle club days.

In 2020, Rolling Stone spoke to the surviving Soundgarden members about their collaboration with Carlile, a fellow Seattle native; the EP was recorded at the city’s London Bridge Studio — where Soundgarden’s Louder Than Love and the Temple of the Dog album were recorded — in November 2019.

“We felt honored that she asked us to take part in her Record Store Day project,” Cameron said. “We had a blast. I think most people assume the three of us over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together.”

Thayil added at the time, “Any opportunity to play with all of them again whether live or in the studio, I would embrace without hesitation.”

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shepherd
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Matt Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundgarden#Gorge#Cornell#The Seattle Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.
MusicRolling Stone

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of ‘Of Wolf and Man’ From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
MusicRolling Stone

The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

Phil and Don Everly, born in 1939 and 1937, respectively, were the sons of country-western duo Ike and Margaret Everly, and began playing on country radio by the time they were seven. The Everly Brothers recorded 15 Top Ten hits between 1957 and 1962, producing a mind-blowing blend of Appalachian harmonies and rock & roll that influenced the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and the Rolling Stones. We mined our playlists and consulted session legend Waddy Wachtel, who joined the Everly band in 1972, to create a career-spanning list of the band’s greatest recordings, from massive hits to under appreciated deep-cuts.
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Santana and Rob Thomas Perform ‘Smooth’, ‘Move’ at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

At Saturday’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, Santana and Rob Thomas teamed up to debut their new single “Move” just three days following its release. The Central Park set also paid homage to their past as the duo delivered a groove-filled performance of their 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” to a crowd of roughly 60,000 attendees. Rapper-singer Wyclef Jean also joined Santana for the 2001 R&B fusion hit “Maria Maria.”
Musicwers.org

Pick of the Week: Brandi Carlile, Right on Time

Brandi Carlile is back and better than ever with her new song “Right On Time”. The last release from the artist was her collaborative record with The. Forgive You is now more than three years old. Carlile has been settling into. her life as a full-time mom with two young...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Brandi Carlile Taking Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ to Carnegie Hall in Fall

Brandi Carlile’s performance of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” album at L.A.’s Disney Hall in late 2019, which has become nearly the stuff of legend, was not a one-off after all. Carlile is set to reprise that program, two years later, at Carnegie Hall, with a single performance of the album set for Nov. 6 at New York’s most storied theater space. Tickets for the show go on sale to Carlile’s “Bramily” fan club members Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET, with a public pre-sale set for Wednesday at the same time and a general on-sale Thursday, again at 11 a.m. When Carlile announced a...
Musictheprp.com

Watch Soundgarden Members Join Brandi Carlile Onstage For “Black Hole Sun” & “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” Covers

Brandi Carlile was joined onstage by three Soundgarden members during her show at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA this past Saturday, August 14th. Joining her onstage from the aforementioned grunge legends were the band’s guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist/vocalist Ben Shepherd and drummer/vocalist Matt Cameron. Together they performed covers of Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed“.
Music94.3 Jack FM

The Doors’ Robby Krieger schedules Whisky a Go Go concert; recalls Jim Morrison as “a word…magician”

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger has lined up a solo concert at one of his old band’s famous haunts in the Los Angeles area, the Whisky a Go Go club, on December 8. The show, which currently is Krieger’s only confirmed upcoming gig, coincides with what would’ve been late Doors frontman Jim Morrison‘s 78th birthday. Tickets are available now at WhiskyaGoGo.com.
MusicAndroid Central

How to watch Brandi Carlile gorge live stream from anywhere

In advance of her upcoming album "In These Silent Days", Brandi Carlile is returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for a special one-night-only event — Echoes Through The Canyon. Fans won't need to hop on a plane to George, Washington to catch the set though as the entire show is set to be streamed live online to fans from across the globe.
Canandaigua, NYlivemusicblog.com

PHOTO RECAP: Brandi Carlile @ CMAC, Canandaigua, NY 7.24.21

Brandi Carlile is the middle of a tour and gearing up to release her new album, In These Silent Days, out on October 1st. Our friend Brian Ferguson of BUT I WAS THERE photography recently caught one of the shows and brought back this gallery from the CMAC Canandaigua, NY stop on the tour.
Musicnickiswift.com

'90s Musicians You Might Not Know Died

From grunge icon Kurt Cobain to R&B songstress Aaliyah, fans continue to mourn the untimely deaths of myriad iconic 90s musicians. Grief counselor Rachel O'Neill, Ph.D. has explained why fans are emotionally affected by celebrity deaths. "Celebrities connect with us, and even though we didn't personally know them, their presence is still felt in our lives," she told Teen Vogue. "For example, maybe the individual was an integral part of your childhood in some way. Maybe they were your first crush or maybe they represented an ideal, something you hoped that you could be."
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Kirk Hammett Remembers Kurt Cobain as a Big Metallica Fan

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently recalled hanging out with the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain "quite a bit" before the grunge icon's 1994 death. On top of that, Hammett said Cobain was a big Metallica fan. But did Metallica's pioneering ascent to popularity as a heavy metal act help pave...
Portland, MESun-Journal

Brandi Carlile concert at Thompson’s Point postponed until Aug. 27

Tonight’s sold-out Brandi Carlile concert at Thompson’s Point in Portland has been postponed for a week because the singer-songwriter isn’t feeling well enough to perform. In a short Twitter post Friday afternoon, Carlile said she woke up Friday morning feeling “horribly sick” and realized she could not perform this weekend....

Comments / 0

Community Policy