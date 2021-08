The homestand continues tonight with Alec Mills and the Chicago Cubs hosting Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mills is a clear underdog to a dominant Peralta (2.21 ERA, 2.48 FIP; 34.5 K%), but Mills has been on a quietly solid streak since joining the rotation in mid-June. He’s made 9 starts in that stretch (45.2 IP) with 35 strikeouts to 12 walks and a 3.55 ERA. He’s even gone a “full” 6.0 innings in each of his last two outings, including most recently in Colorado. If the strides he’s taken against left-handed batters this season are beginning to take hold, then we could see him in the Cubs rotation for years to come.