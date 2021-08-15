Brewers vs. Pirates - 8/15/2021

The St. Louis Cardinals (55-56) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71) in Game 1 of a three-game competition at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. St. Louis failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final match of a series to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. The Cardinals secured the first two installments of a three-game series with a 4-2 victory in the opener and limited the scoring of the Royals to just two runs in a 5-2 triumph on Saturday. However, St. Louis just scored three runs in the 8th frame to tie the score at 5-5 in the final round and failed to score in the final inning for a one-run defeat at 5-6 on Sunday. Starter Jon Lester struggled in his start for 5.0 innings after allowing five earned runs on six hits with two walks granted and struck out two batters in picking up the loss. Right Fielder Dylan Carlson led the offense for the Cardinals with one run, two hits, and two RBIs in the losing effort.