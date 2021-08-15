Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers at Colts: Preseason game 1 open thread

By Bradley Smith
Cat Scratch Reader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers open the 2021 preseason on the road against the Colts, and while the starters aren’t expected to see much — if any — playing time, it’s still an actual live football game. That’s gotta count for something, right?. Use this space to talk about the action as it...

www.catscratchreader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Panthers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are once again swirling for one of the NFL’s all-time great journeymen, Nick Foles. The 32-year-old veteran quarterback is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. However, it’s possible that the Bears could trade Foles. Chicago signed Andy Dalton in the offseason and selected Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers, Potential Comeback News

Earlier Tuesday night, retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers sparked an interesting conversation thanks to his latest comments about a potential comeback. In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Rivers, who now coaches high school football in Alabama, said he has not “completely ruled out” a return to the league.
NFLcbs4indy.com

Panthers at Colts: What to look for

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts open the preseason Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium:. The Colts remain hopeful – that’s the word we’re sticking with until we learn otherwise – Carson Wentz is available for the Sept. 12 opener against Seattle. Regardless of Wentz’s status, it’s imperative Frank Reich and Chris Ballard determine whether Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger is a viable option either as a short-term starter or long-term backup.
NFLTifton Gazette

Panthers Colts Football

INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell knew he was getting the ball before he left the huddle.
NFLWMBF

Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers’ preseason kicks off Sunday, and WMBF News is the Grand Strand and Pee Dee’s home to catch the team in action!. The Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. As a result, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The hard-to-believe taunting penalty in Colts-Panthers game

The NFL instituted a lot of new rules this season regarding COVID-19 protocols. The NFL also put into place a rule to eliminate taunting, one that includes possible suspensions for multiple violations. Well, Sunday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers included one of the most bizarre “taunting” penalties ever, and surely this is a sign of things to come.
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings vs. Colts Live Score Updates — Preseason Week 2

The Vikings are set to take on the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in their second of three preseason games. After resting more than 30 players in the opener and watching their second and third-stringers get routed 33-6 by the Broncos, the Vikings will play their starters for at least a couple series in this game. Mike Zimmer said this week that he wants to see the team have some success to build confidence as the regular season approaches.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Gets start at tight end

Cox started at tight end and didn't have a reception on his lone target in Saturday's preseason win at Minnesota. Cox got the start at tight end with Jack Doyle sitting out. While Cox didn't show much on offense, he proved he's healthy after missing two weeks of practice due to a knee injury. Doyle looks set to remain the starter, and the Colts value Alie-Cox's blocking and in-line work, but Alie-Cox could emerge as a red-zone threat due to his height (6-foot-5) and promising hands.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: To return to practice this week

Coach Frank Reich said Wentz (foot) will be present on the practice field this week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. The extent of Wentz' imminent activity isn't clear, but he'll be "limited" and "doing some things" Monday and beyond. As of this past Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported Wentz had attended six straight sessions without a boot or cast on his left foot, and walkthrough reps were on the horizon for the sixth-year pro. At the time he underwent foot surgery on Aug. 2, Wentz was given a vague recovery timeline of 5-to-12 weeks, and he seems to be trending toward the former rather than latter amount of time away from the field. In his stead, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have locked horns as they vie for the No. 1 spot on the QB depth chart in the event Wentz is unable to play Week 1 against the Seahawks. But if Wentz continues to progress, he could be directing the Colts offense himself on Sunday, Sept. 12.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' depth at linebacker shows up against Colts

While the Vikings are "just being cautious" with injured linebacker Anthony Barr, according to coach Mike Zimmer, the team's backup linebackers gave coaches reasons to be more optimistic about their depth during Saturday night's 12-10 preseason loss to the Colts. Barr has missed practice sporadically over the past few weeks....
NFLallfans.co

The Colts Game Officially Revealed the Cornerback Pecking Order

The Minnesota Vikings were dreadfully low on quality cornerbacks last season, but now it seems like they have more than they know what to do with. While it’s obviously not a bad situation to be in, who ends up starting and who will be on the bench this season will be a storyline to follow. Mike Zimmer subtly revealed those answers in the second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy