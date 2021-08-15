Panthers at Colts: Preseason game 1 open thread

Coach Frank Reich said Wentz (foot) will be present on the practice field this week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. The extent of Wentz' imminent activity isn't clear, but he'll be "limited" and "doing some things" Monday and beyond. As of this past Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported Wentz had attended six straight sessions without a boot or cast on his left foot, and walkthrough reps were on the horizon for the sixth-year pro. At the time he underwent foot surgery on Aug. 2, Wentz was given a vague recovery timeline of 5-to-12 weeks, and he seems to be trending toward the former rather than latter amount of time away from the field. In his stead, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have locked horns as they vie for the No. 1 spot on the QB depth chart in the event Wentz is unable to play Week 1 against the Seahawks. But if Wentz continues to progress, he could be directing the Colts offense himself on Sunday, Sept. 12.