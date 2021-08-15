Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WausauPilot

Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZWx2_0bSOsL4100

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Days of heavy rain this month overwhelmed Milwaukee’s sewer system, sending millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into area rivers and Lake Michigan.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that storms on Aug. 6 triggered the overflow and more rain on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 prolonged the flow. About 380 million gallons of untreated wastewater found its way into the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee Rivers as well as Lincoln Creek and Lake Michigan.

As much as 7 inches of rain fell in some areas of Milwaukee between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. One inch of rain across the 28 communities that that the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District serves creates 7.1 billion gallons of water flowing into the sewer systems.

The district has the ability to allow overflows in order to prevent sewage backups in homes and businesses. Overflows are used after tunnels fill during heavy rain events and more water flows into treatment plants than can be processed.

“The only way to relieve of too much water is a relief valve, which allows the untreated water, the groundwater, sewage and rain water, to go into the nearest creek, stream or river untreated,” said Bill Graffin, the district’s public information manager.

The state Department of Natural Resources allows MMSD six such overflows annually.

Comments / 3

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Water Resources#Water Systems#Rain Water#Water Treatment#Ap
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he’s directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry. That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. Applications for...

Comments / 3

Community Policy