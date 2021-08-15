Jefferson City NAACP to host election security discussion
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City NAACP will host a discussion on elections and their security with local election officials on Monday. The release stated Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, Kansas City Board of Elections Democratic Elections Director Laurie Ealom, former Missouri Elections Director Julie Allen, and President of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP and Jefferson City NAACP Rod Chapel will panelists.krcgtv.com
