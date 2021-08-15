Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas lands commitment from 4-star Kansas TE

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas picked up a big commitment for its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday night when Eudora (Kansas) tight end Jaden Hamm announced his pledge to Sam Pittman’s program. Listed at 6-6, 225 pounds, Hamm is rated 4-stars, the No. 3 Kansas recruit, No. 17 tight end and No. 259 prospect overall nationally in the class on the 247Sports Composite. He committed to the Razorbacks over 12 other scholarship offers, including Missouri and Tennessee.

NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
Kansas StateBleacher Report

5-Star SF MJ Rice Commits to Kansas over NC State, Oklahoma State, More

Kansas will add a top prospect to its 2022 recruiting class after MJ Rice committed to the school Tuesday. Rice announced his decision via Joe Tipton of On3. "I feel like Kansas is the place for me to be," Rice said. "I feel like Kansas is somewhere I can grow and mature. They have all resources I need to develop my game and develop my mental. I really enjoyed my visit there. Great coaches, staff, players and environment."
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Matt Corral throw leaves Ole Miss practice in shock

Ole Miss football fans became quite accustomed to watching Matt Corral throw touchdown passes this past season. It looks like the junior hasn’t lost his touch at all. The Rebels Football account posted a video on Twitter of Corral connecting with receiver Dannis Jackson for a long touchdown at Saturday’s practice.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

4-Star RB Le’Veon Moss de-commits from Alabama football

Le’Veon Moss announced his de-commitment from Alabama football Thursday via Twitter. Moss is rated as a four-star running back. He verbally committed to Alabama on June 6 during a visit to Tuscaloosa. His de-commitment leaves Alabama with 13 2022 verbal commits. *Story Will Be Updated. Get the BEST Alabama football...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Trolls With Commitment

The No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Inniss, a five-star wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his commitment in a live video for CBS Sports Network. The No. 9 overall recruit in the country was deciding between Alabama, Florida,...
College Station, TXsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher updates injury status of 3 key Texas A&M players

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Sunday in College Station and he provided updates on a trio of injured Aggies. According to Travis L. Brown of the Bryan-College Station Eagle, Fisher said center Luke Matthews is back in practice after sustaining a small injury. “(Matthews) was back in practice the other day doing well,” Fisher said.
Kentucky Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands commitment from local legacy

Kentucky fans who follow Wildcats football recruiting are likely focused on the 2022 recruiting class, with signing periods coming up in December and February. Mark Stoops’ staff, meanwhile, picked up a 2023 pledge on Thursday. Lexington local Ty Bryant announced his pledge to UK. The Frederick Douglass High School standout...
Michigan Statebtpowerhouse.com

2022 4-Star Guard Trejuan Holloman Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State picked up their first commit for 2022 this weekend when Trejuan Holloman announced that he was committing to the Spartans. The Minnesota native is a 6’2” point guard that is ranked by 247Sports as a four star prospect, the top prospect from the state of Minnesota and the 67th best recruit in the class of 2022. Holloman also had offers from Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabamas lands commitment from safety out of Georgia

Alabama got some good news for its 2022 recruiting class on Monday. Buford (Georgia) safety Jake Pope made his college decision, announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide live on Fox 5 Atlanta. Listed at 6-1, 190 pounds, Pope is rated 3-stars, the No. 26 safety, No. 37 Georgia product...
Syracuse, NY247Sports

Syracuse basketball lands commitment from 3-star PG Quadir Copeland

Syracuse basketball landed a commitment from Class of 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 product of Gettysburg, Pa., announced his decision on Instagram. He was also considering finalists Oklahoma State, Oregon, La Salle, DePaul, Miami, Maryland and Penn State. Rated three stars and the No. 24...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State lands 2022 4 star "ATH" Jaden Mangham

Michigan State Lands Versatile Athlete Jaden Mangham. Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves athlete Jaden Mangham became the 19th member of the 2022 class for Michigan State this afternoon when he announced his commitment via Twitter. Mangham becomes the second-highest rated recruit in the class as the No. 285 player in...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Kansas lands four-star forward M.J. Rice

The Kansas train just keeps on going as Bill Self and company get their third 2022 Rivals150 commitment of the year as No. 28 M.J. Rice committed to the Jayhawks on Tuesday. Below, Jamie Shaw breaks down what the news this means for Kansas. *****. 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team...
Miami, FLPosted by
On3.com

Miami lands commitment from On300 DB Markeith Williams

Orlando Evans four-star defensive back Markeith Williams committed to the Miami Hurricanes Wednesday night, choosing the Hurricanes over Ohio State and Nebraska. Williams is ranked in the On300 as the No. 153 player in the country. In his three years as a stater, Markeith Williams has totaled 208 tackles, 22...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes land fourth commitment from four-star defensive back for 2022 recruiting class

The Miami Hurricanes carried their momentum on the recruiting trail from July into August, securing the verbal pledge from another blue-chip defensive back recruit this week. Markeith Williams, a four-star safety prospect out of Maynard Evans High School in Orlando who’ll be coached by former UM and NFL defensive end Kenard Lang this year, announced his commitment to Miami on Instagram Live Wednesday evening, giving the Hurricanes their fourth four-star defensive back recruit for their 2022 class.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

5-Star PF Kijani Wright Commits to USC over Texas, Stanford, Arkansas

The USC Trojans landed a commitment from elite 2022 prospect Kijani Wright. The power forward announced his decision Wednesday, via The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears:. Breaking: Sierra Canyon's Kijani Wright has told @MarcJSpears that he's committing to the USC Trojans. He's ranked as ESPN's No. 16 prospect for the class of 2022. (via @TheUndefeated) https://t.co/7Apl4L32kJ.

