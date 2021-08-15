Arkansas lands commitment from 4-star Kansas TE
Arkansas picked up a big commitment for its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday night when Eudora (Kansas) tight end Jaden Hamm announced his pledge to Sam Pittman’s program. Listed at 6-6, 225 pounds, Hamm is rated 4-stars, the No. 3 Kansas recruit, No. 17 tight end and No. 259 prospect overall nationally in the class on the 247Sports Composite. He committed to the Razorbacks over 12 other scholarship offers, including Missouri and Tennessee.allfans.co
