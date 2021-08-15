Vince McMahon Bold Reaction To Jon Moxley Insult Leaks

If you were lucky enough to catch the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, you were really in for a treat as John Cena was at the show for television time and he met toe to toe with Roman Reigns. While both were in the ring, John Cena did what he does best and created a great promo. While this is all well and good, it looks like he may have possibly crossed the proverbial line for WWE and Vince McMahon when John Cena alluded to not only Jon Moxley, but also CM Punk….Sasha Banks ‘Removal’ From Show Stuns Fans.