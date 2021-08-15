Sheriff initiates process for residents to visit burned properties

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has activated a process for property owners who have affected structures (a shed, house, garage, etc that has been affected by fire in some way) to be placed on a list for us to contact once the area has been rendered safe. This escort process will ONLY be for property owners who have affected structures in the Indian Valley, Greenville, Canyon Dam, West Shore, greater Chester area, and Warner Valley. This is like the escort we provided to Indian Falls residents.