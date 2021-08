For an industry struggling to regain its footing after the disruptions of the pandemic year, amid ongoing fears surrounding the lethal Delta variant and uncertainty about the months ahead, few sights this summer will be as welcome to festival regulars as the buzzy terrace of Sarajevo’s Hotel Europe, the de facto hub of industry events during the Sarajevo Film Festival. Having survived two World Wars and the shelling that devastated much of the city in the 1990s, the historic hotel is a fitting symbol of the grit and resilience that have propelled the Bosnian fest forward for more than 25 years....