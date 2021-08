After spending two weeks going up against each other in practice, the Carolina Panthers looked at their joint practices against the Colts as a measuring stick. Where are they as a team? Are they ahead of where they want to be or not close to where they need to be? If Thursday’s practice is any indication, it’s the latter. Matt Rhule, who admitted to focusing primarily on the offensive side of the ball the first day, wasn’t pleased with what he saw, specifically pointing out the play of the receivers – arguably the strongest group on the team.