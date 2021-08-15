Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date After a Fun Day on the Golf Course

By Lex Briscuso
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i98rN_0bSOodc900

Date night! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoyed a fun day out on the golf course followed by a romantic dinner outdoors on Saturday, August 14.

In photos and video clips posted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old showed off her incredible golf clubs, which appear to be the same set she was gifted for Easter by mom Kris Jenner. The matriarch, 65, gave all of her children personalized sets of clubs in April.

The model also showed off her cute outfit for the day, which consisted of a red and white striped T-shirt and a yellow pleated tennis skirt. Additionally, Kendall posted a video clip of the Phoenix Suns player, 24, riding in a golf cart directly opposite her, as well as their lavish dinner display and forest view.

The happy couple, who went public in February and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, are clearly head over heels for one another. As fans know, the reality star typically keeps her romances completely out of the public eye — but something about Devin was different. “Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

Kendall opened up about her relationship with the NBA star for the first time on the KUWTK season 20 reunion, which aired in June. During the conversation, she revealed that she and her man will continue to keep their blossoming relationship as private as possible. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” the 818 founder told host Andy Cohen. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

When it comes to their romance, the reason why it works is because of how in tune the pair are with one another. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a separate insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kendall and Devin’s romantic day on the golf course and dinner date!

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Dinner Date#Instagram Stories#Phoenix Suns#Life Style#Nba#Kuwtk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Kendall celebrates Booker's win at Tokyo Olympics

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): American supermodel Kendall Jenner on Saturday (local time) congratulated her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker, after the US men's basketball team took home the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Kendall took to Instagram to celebrate the win. She posted a photo of her television...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sizzle! Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While Rocking a Tiny Top in West Hollywood

Curves for days! Kendall Jenner was spotted showing off her toned tummy while rocking a tiny knitted top in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 27. In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen rocking a striped knitted halter top, which was cropped significantly. She paired the statement shirt with a pair of classic black pants, black sandals, black sunglasses and a black and green purse.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kendall's BF Just Won A Gold Medal At The Olympics, So She Celebrated Him On IG

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her boo, who is officially an Olympic champion. The model, who first began dating basketball star Devin Booker in June 2020, got to watch her partner compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics and officially score a gold medal in the Men's Basketball tournament on Friday, Aug. 6. ICYMI, Kendall Jenner celebrated Devin Booker’s Olympic gold medal win with the sweetest Instagram Story.
CelebritiesPosted by
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian shows love to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila while posing with cutie True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is one Kardashian-Jenner member who always goes above and beyond when it comes to showing support for her siblings' many and different business ventures. And on Wednesday, the gorgeous Good American founder - who recently broke up with Tristan Thompson AGAIN due to cheating accusations, after rekindling their romance during quarantine - took to her social media to show her younger sister, Kendall Jenner some love by posing up in some of her 818 Tequila merch alongside adorable three-year-old True Thompson!
CelebritiesVogue

Kendall Jenner Is Dressed For An Adventure

Where is Kendall Jenner zooming off to? Is she on a road trip, hitting the highway in her vintage car with not a care in the world? Whatever her destination, she was certainly dressed for an adventure this past weekend. The model was spotted at a gas station pumping her 1960 Cadillac Eldorado full of gas while wearing a green cropped tank top and a pair of high-waisted, cropped white jeans. On her arm was a trusty bag by The Row. Her shoes, a pair of vintage, two-tone yellow cowboy boots, offered an elevated, Western touch.
East Hampton, NYPosted by
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is So ’90s in a Sheer Blouse, Silky Slip Skirt & Thin Sandals

Kendall Jenner brought the trends of the 1990s to the Hamptons this week. Hanging with Derek Blasberg and friends in East Hampton, New York, on Tuesday night, the model went glam in retro fashion. Her outfit included a risky sheer blouse with strategically-placed panels across the chest. She matched the piece to a silky knee-length black slip skirt in another throwback pick. Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and more top stars and used to...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kendall Jenner: Tequila launch party with lots of stars

Kendall Jenner has only just launched her tequila on the US market, so it had to be celebrated – with family and celebrities. A number of stars have celebrated the launch of their new tequila brand, Kendall Jenner (25), which is currently only available in California and online. However, the spirit is expected to conquer other markets in the USA this summer. The model celebrated the start with a big party, as reported by the “New York Post”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ‘Never Strayed Far’ From Each Other at New York Bash

Date night! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a night out with friends in New York in celebration of her 818 Tequila success. The couple attended a beachside party for the alcohol brand at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island on Wednesday, August 18. They were surrounded by the 25-year-old model’s close pals, including Karlie Kloss, Derek Blasberg, Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Devin Booker, Kate Hudson, Sonny Chiba and More!

DEVIN BOOKER SUPPORTS KENDALL JENNER AT 818 EVENT: Devin Booker toasted to Kendall Jenner‘s success at a celeb-studded bash for her 818 Tequila brand at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island. Karlie Kloss, Luka Sabbat, Derek Blasberg and Fai Khadra were in attendance. Jenner is traveling across the country aboard “Kenny’s Tequila Truck” in 818 promo mode.
NBA927theblock.com

Pray For Book: Devin Booker Vacays With Kendall Jenner In Italy

The Kardashian Kurse is nasty business if you’re a Black artist or athlete in their orbit. With that said, pray for Devin Booker since the NBA star has been spotted kicking it with Kendall Jenner. The Phoenix Suns point guard and Kim Kardashian’s sister have been romantically involved for over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy