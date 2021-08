COVID-19 might have put our lives on pause, but it didn’t stop the Garden City Community Church (GCCC) from continuing to do one of the thingst we do best: Youth Ministry! 2020 was a test run to rise up to the occasion, and surmounted all the challenges that the pandemic threw our way. This was what the GCCC youth did in 2020. They temporarily stopped, and planned a new strategy to accomplish their mission. All year round, the youth raised money to fund their 2021 mission trip with a car wash, Christmas tree sale and many more creative ways. With strong determination, they set their goals and destination, and accomplished their mission.