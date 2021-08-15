Why does Harry Kane want to leave Tottenham for Manchester City? Explaining the transfer saga
There is no active men's soccer star more synonymous with his club than Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur. He came through the club's academy at age 11, he wears the captain's armband and he has been the team's best player and top scorer for the last seven seasons. His play for Tottenham and a reputation as a model pro has led to his emergence as the English national team captain.www.sportingnews.com
