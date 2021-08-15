Why does Harry Kane want to leave Tottenham for Manchester City? Explaining the transfer saga

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as Premier League clubs attempt to add the finishing touches to their squads this summer. The saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is set to continue right up to deadline day, with the striker left out of the club’s travelling party for last night’s Uefa Conference League defeat. The England captain had returned to training but wanted to continue working on his fitness after a delayed return from holiday. The 28-year-old is furious that chairman Daniel Levy has supposedly reneged on a gentleman’s agreement to sell him this summer, with Manchester City said to have already tabled a bid worth £125m.