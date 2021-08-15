Cancel
Nets rookie Cam Thomas lighting it up after controversial draft fall

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – With Nets guard Cam Thomas entering Sunday as the highest-scoring rookie in Summer League, it begs a simple question. “People always want to doubt me and doubt my ability to score the ball,” said Thomas, who is only getting more comfortable by the day. “My progress has been great. I’ve been getting better game-to-game, getting a better feel for the game, feel for the pace…I think I’m doing real well.”

NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Charlotte Hornets' LiAngelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas, New York Knicks' Obi Toppin And Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte Have Been Some Of The Most Surprising NBA Summer League Stories

NBA Summer League has seen a lot of players play well this season, but who are some of the best surprises?. 1.) LiAngelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets): The already very famous middle Ball brother has never gotten the same NBA attention as LaMelo or Lonzo, but he has shown that he can play in four games with the Charlotte Hornets. He's only played 16.3 minutes per game but is still putting up 10.5 points (second on the team) and 1.5 steals per game while also shooting over 41% from the three-point range. Maybe, he's finally earned the respect of the basketball world, and could get a chance to make a 15-man roster.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Cam Thomas will test scoring touch in Nets summer league debut

LAS VEGAS — Little over a week ago, the Nets drafted one of the most prolific freshman scorers in a generation. Monday, he’ll get his first chance to score on professionals, when Cam Thomas and the Nets tip off summer league. “I feel like the trend for me is going...
NBAInsideHoops

Brooklyn Nets sign rookie guard Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Cam Thomas, the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Thomas (6’4”, 210) spent one year at LSU, where he appeared in and started 29 games, recording averages of 23.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. Thomas scored 25 or more points 16 times in his lone collegiate season, representing the most 25-point games for a freshman in the SEC over the last 25 seasons, and was the leading scorer among all NCAA Division I freshmen. He led the nation in free throws made (194), led the SEC in free-throw percentage (88.2 percent) and finished first in the SEC and seventh in the nation in field goals made (203). Thomas also appeared in both of LSU’s NCAA Tournament games, averaging 28.5 points per contest. The 19-year-old native of Chesapeake, Va., earned All-SEC First Team honors, All-SEC Freshman team honors and was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Nets rookie Cam Thomas hits winner in NBA summer league win

LAS VEGAS — This is what Cam Thomas does. He gets buckets. He hits winners. And Thursday he hit a 3-pointer to force a second overtime, then topped that with the sudden-death winning trey in the Nets’ thrilling 84-81 summer league victory over the Wizards at Cox Pavilion. After hitting...
NBANew York Post

Nets’ Cam Thomas, Knicks’ Obi Toppin earn NBA Summer League honors

The Nets and Knicks had two of the better players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and they were both recognized for their production. Rookie Cam Thomas showed the Nets may have an immediate contributor with their first-round pick while second-year forward Obi Toppin built off his strong finish to the regular season with the Knicks.
NBANew York Post

Cam Thomas shows promise after rough start to Nets summer league debut

LAS VEGAS — When Brooklyn drafted Cameron Thomas, he was billed as instant offense, a volume scorer with so-so efficiency and iffy shot selection. He was as advertised. And then some. Thomas struggled mightily in the first half of Monday’s Las Vegas Summer League opener, as the Nets fell behind...
NBABrooklyn Daily Eagle

Nets rookie Cam Thomas learning on the job

While Nets general manager Sean Marks continues to stockpile talent via trades, free agency and re-signing key players to help Brooklyn to its first-ever NBA title, his initial pick in last month’s draft appears to be a keeper as well. Cam Thomas, selected 27th overall by the Nets on July...
NBAchatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets experiment with Cam Thomas off the bench

Most first-round picks are immediate starters in Las Vegas Summer League, but not Cam Thomas. The Brooklyn Nets are using a forward-thinking approach with the rookie’s development, making him the Summer League sixth man. Thomas, 19, tallied 22 points and four assists off the bench in Brooklyn’s 97-91 win over...
NBAchatsports.com

Cam Thomas hits buzzer beater in 2OT to lead Nets past Wizards, finishes with 31

With the shot clock running down in the sudden death second overtime and the Wizards Corey Kispert guarding him tightly, Cam Thomas momentarily lost his handle, quickly recovered, spun and launched a 28-foot one-legged runner from the left wing... Swish, splash, game! Nets win!. Then as he turned and walked...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nets: Cam Thomas’ dominant Summer League proves Brooklyn got a steal

The Brooklyn Nets might’ve entered the 2021 NBA Draft and offseason with the intent of adding more rebounding and defense, but they had to deviate from that philosophy when LSU’s Cam Thomas remained available after 26 picks. The Nets made him the first of two first-round selections, with North Carolina...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Kevin Durant must be proud of Cam Thomas’ answer after insane game-winner in NBA Summer League

Somewhere out there, Kevin Durant is on his burner account on Twitter, proclaiming the Brooklyn Nets will be the team to beat this coming NBA season. Especially after the Nets escaped with a nail-biting win against the Washington Wizards in double overtime, 84-81 on Thursday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Rookie forward […] The post Kevin Durant must be proud of Cam Thomas’ answer after insane game-winner in NBA Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBANewsday

Encouraging early returns on Nets' 2021 draft

Is it possible Nets general manager Sean Marks has worked his magic in the late stages of the first round of the NBA Draft yet again? If the first three games of Las Vegas Summer League play are any indication, Marks might have struck another rich vein of talent in the form of No. 27 overall pick Cam Thomas.
NBANBC Sports

SEE IT: Nets' Cam Thomas buries Wizards in sudden-death OT

The Wizards fell victim to the NBA Summer League's sudden-death overtime Thursday night, as Nets rookie Cam Thomas hit a one-legged circus shot to hand Washington its second loss in Las Vegas. Thomas finished the game with 31 points on 10-of-23 shooting and continues to look like a steal for...
NBAharrisondaily.com

Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs 104-100

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 36 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 on Sunday in the NBA Summer. Thomas, the former LSU player selected 27th overall in the NBA …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Cam Thomas is Clutch in Win Over Washington

Cam Thomas took his impressive start at NBA Summer League to an entirely different level on Thursday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets rookie forced a sudden death second overtime with a 3-pointer, then won it with another to finish with 31 points as the Nets beat the Washington Wizards, 84-81. “You...
NBAchatsports.com

Cam Show continues as Thomas scores 36 — 14 in fourth quarter — to help Nets beat Spurs

It’s only Summer League. It’s only Summer League, but after yet another spectacular game by Cam Thomas, it’s hard not to excited. For the third straight game, the 19-year-old from Chesapeake, Va., led the Summer League Nets to a win, this time scoring 36 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Nets to a 104-100 win and a 3-1 record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy