Several inmates hurt in disturbance at St. Louis City Jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several inmates were injured during another disturbance at the troubled St. Louis city jail this weekend. City spokesman Nick Dunne said roughly a dozen inmates attacked four others around 12:30 a.m. Saturday while they were in a recreation area on the fourth floor. The victims of the attack were taken to a hospital, and the inmates that officials could determine were involved in the attack were transferred to St. Louis' old city jail, known as the workhouse.