Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Speaks Out On WaPo Report On Previous Sex Assault Allegations

 7 days ago
UPDATE: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has responded to a report that he had a sexual assault allegation filed against him by a woman in Ohio. The Washington Post report making the allegations arrived two days before a hearing involving a California woman’s temporary restraining order against Bauer, who is currently on administrative leave from the team.

The California hearing is set for Los Angeles County Superior Court and could last for days.

Bauer, in his first public comments since the California incident happened, called the Ohio legal issue “a game.”

“This is a continuation by the woman and her attorneys to make good on their threats to harm me by perpetuating false narrative,” Bauer said in a social media post. “This has been a game to her from the beginning, but my life is not a game and I won’t stand by idly and allow this conduct to continue.”

EARLIER: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, currently on an extended administrative leave by Major League Baseball for an alleged assault on a woman, reportedly had an earlier protection order obtained last year by a different woman.

The Washington Post story on Saturday cited sealed court records the media outlet obtained. The Post claimed an Ohio women sought the protection order in June of 2020 while Bauer was pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Post story said photos it obtained show bruises on the woman’s face and blood in her eyes. In that case, her attorney claimed the injuries were caused by Bauer punching and choking her during sex without consent.

The alleged victim also complained in 2017 about Bauer, the Post story said. He was pitching then for the Cleveland team. In that incident, the woman claimed to police she was at his apartment and sustained injuries to her eyes that she said Bauer caused. Instead, the police arrested her for underage drinking, The Post reported.

Copies of messages Bauer allegedly sent the woman and published by WaPo led to her seeking a protection order. “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone,” reads one. “And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”

Bauer was the National League Cy Young Award winner with the Reds in 2020 as the league’s top pitcher. He then signed a three-year deal worth at least $102 million with the Dodgers.

In a statement to The Post, Bauer’s lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and agent Rachel Luba called the allegations Bauer “categorically false.” They also questioned the validity of the photographs and the threatening messages.

Bauer’s current administrative leave stems from a California woman who obtained a protective against Bauer, 30, in June, claiming he assaulted her during a sexual encounter in May. Major League Baseball placed Bauer on administrative leave, which has been extended through Aug. 20.

