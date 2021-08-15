Cancel
Family Relationships

Kristen Bell Shares Rare 'Family Day' Photo With Daughters and Dax Shepard

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former The Good Place star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet and rare photo of her with her two daughters -- Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6 -- and husband Dax Shepard, 46. In the pic, the foursome appears to be enjoying a summery pool day. Bell, 41, wears a black bikini top and black-and-white striped two-piece set, while her husband is in swimming trunks. Their daughters, whose faces are covered with smiling sunglasses-wearing emojis, are also casually dressed.

Kristen Bell
Mila Kunis
Dax Shepard
