Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Clinch County through 115 PM EDT At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Homerville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Clinch County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
