Where is Tropical Storm Fred?

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Garden State saw flooding in Mercer County over the weekend thanks to Tropical Storm Henri. At first sight, it’s almost unimaginable that a flooded residential street was once passable. “It’s unbelievable,” Laurie Avino said. “We haven’t seen this since Sandy.” “Everyone’s saying it brings back memories from Sandy,” Pam Ranson, a Middlesex County resident, said. The sentiments are all the same here in Middlesex and Mercer Counties after Henri dropped massive amounts of rain throughout the region. “So it rained last night starting around like 1 o’clock probably until 8, a couple of flash flood warnings came across...