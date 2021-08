As we near the conclusion of our 2020-2021 fiscal year, it presents us with a very exciting opportunity to roll out our nominations for Businesses of the Year. At our Annual Lunch Meeting on Friday, Oct. 1, we will recognize our Large, Medium, Small and Non-profit businesses of the year. This is an excellent opportunity for our members to nominate themselves and/or nominate another business by describing: 1) Your business accomplishments and strengths in this economic climate; 2) Your business growth in workforce and/or company sales/revenue/profit; 3) Your business activities that illustrate a commitment to the community. You can get our Business of the Year nomination forms directly at our chamber office or visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org. Deadline for all Business of the Year nomination forms are due to the chamber office no later than Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.