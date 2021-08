The New Orleans Saints opened their 2021 campaign with a game in Baltimore against the Ravens. The question going into the game was who will start at the QB position for the Saints. Taysom Hill ended up taking the first snap. Hill went 8/12 for 81 yards and did throw a pick. Hill looked good throwing the ball but his main target was Marquez Callaway the 2nd year receiver out of Tennessee. Jameis Winston came in and struggled early with pocket awareness. He turned it around though and started to settle in on his second drive threw a TD pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey.